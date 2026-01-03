Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hyper Detonator, Vertex Pop

Hyper Detonator Aiming For Q2 2026 Launch on Steam

The new cyberspace chain-reaction bullet hell shooter Hyper Detonator has been announced for Steam, aiming for a Q2 2026 launch

Indie game developer and publisher Vertex Pop recently announced a brand-new game on the way, as we got our first look at Hyper Detonator. The game is a bit of a mixed bag as you're getting a chain-reaction bullet hell shooter, which has been set in a unique-looking cyberspace setting where they have taken on a very specific pixelated art style for you to fight in. You are in a small sphere of a ship that has to take on an ever-spreading virus that slowly gets out of control as you play, using various colors to indicate the kind of virus you're taking on. You can access a few different weapons over time to take out the many issues that will arrise, including dropping a Bomb in the middle of the chaos for the most damage possible. The game currently has no set release date, just a hint that it will be released sometime in Q2 2026. For now, check out the announcement trailer here as we wait to learn more.

Hyper Detonator

Hyper Detonator is a chain-reaction bullet hell shooter set in cyberspace. Blast through the virus spreading across the mainframe, and detonate bombs to set off devastating chain reactions. How long will you survive? Shoot the virus to destroy it by targeting weak points to start a chain reaction. When you can't contain the virus, detonate a Bomb to make a bigger impact. Restock bombs by collecting data chips, and power up your weapon by collecting power cubes. Your only score is time. How long will you survive?

Fast-paced, hyper-intense, twin stick shooter gameplay.

Take on the virus with an upgradable weapon system and the devastatingly powerful Bomb.

Hyper-stylized visuals combine graphic design style with pixel art and stencil effects.

Lightning-fast 60fps performance.

Global Leaderboard and Rival system.

