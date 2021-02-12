Hyper Scape Launches The New Ace's Challenge Event

Ubisoft has launched a new event into Hyper Scape this week as players can test their skills with Ace's Challenge. We haven't seen the dev team do a ton with the game beyond some updates and a couple of challenges to test themselves. This will be one of the biggest events they've added to the game since it launched back in August. Here's the rundown of what you'll need to do for this one.

Hyper Scape players are challenged to collectively reach a total score of five million eliminations across any game mode and any platform from today until the objective is completed. As a reward for beating Ace's Challenge, all participant players will be able to claim and collect the exclusive Arm's Length melee weapon. To be eligible, players need to achieve at least one elimination before the global challenge is completed. Players can track their personal contribution to the global objective on the Hyper Scape Ubisoft Connect page. After the objective is met, the exclusive reward will be added to players' in-game Locker the next time they log into the game.

On top of this news, the team revealed that Season 3 of the game is now officially set to kick off sometime in March 2021. Apparently the next season will be changing a lot of things as it will come with new gameplay content, a new set of features, fresh gameplay lore added to the story, and more. While details haven't been revealed yet, the word is they will eventually come out on social media first, so basically, we'll all have to watch their Twitter feed to see what's on the horizon. In the meantime, here's the trailer for the event which is live now.