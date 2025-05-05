Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Cybercherries, HYPERCHARGE Unboxed

Hypercharge Unboxed Confirms PlayStation Release Date

Hypercharge Unboxed is finally coming to both the PS4 and PS5, as the title will launch at the end of the month for both consoles

Article Summary Hypercharge Unboxed launches for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on May 30, matching the Xbox debut date.

Battle as action figures defending the magical Hypercore and preserve cherished toy memories from Major Evil.

Supports solo, split-screen, offline, and online play with full progression and unlocks available in every mode.

No pay-to-win elements—earn all unlocks in-game while enjoying diverse PvP modes like Deathmatch and King of the Hill.

Indie game developer and publisher Digital Cybercherries confirmed that Hypercharge: Unboxed is finally coming to PlayStation consoles this month. The game has been out on other platforms for a while now, in fact, the last time we heard about the game was a year ago when it came out for Xbox consoles. Now, in a fitting fashion, the game will be released for both PS4 and PS5 on May 30, exactly one year to the date of the Xbox version. You can see more about the PlayStation version in the trailer above.

Hypercharge: Unboxed

There was once an ancient line of action figures, who created a magical power source that would allow humans to keep their favourite childhood memories of their toys. This ancient power source is known as the Hypercore. Inside the Hypercore are the beloved memories of our favorite toys. If Major Evil destroys it, these memories will disappear forever. Defend it with everything you've got, or see our cherished toys turn into lost treasures of the past! Work together as a team to defend the Hypercore. Grab a friend, break out of your toy packaging, and get ready to fight waves of classic toys. Prepare for each wave by searching for weapons, resources, and even hidden secrets. Not everybody likes to play online.

Hypercharge supports Offline, Split-Screen, and Local play. You can progress and unlock everything in-game while playing solo. Don't have a team to play with? Don't worry, we've got you solo players covered. Player bots listen to your commands, collect resources, and even help to build defenses. Earn unlocks the old-school way, in-game, with hard work! No Pay-to-Win nonsense. Go head-to-head against other action figures as you fight to become top of the scoreboard! Classic PvP modes include Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Battery, Infection, and King of the Hill.

