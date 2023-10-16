Posted in: Games, HyperX, TwitchCon, Video Games | Tagged: TwitchCon 2023, Zedd

HyperX Has Become An Official Sponsor Of TwitchCon 2023

HyperX has announced they have become an official sponsor of TwitchCon, along with some of the activations they'll have at the event.

HyperX announced today they have become an official TwitchCon 2023 sponsor and revealed some of their plans for the event in Las Vegas. Aside from the fact they'll have their own booth there to show off all of their products for streamers and content creators, they'll also be holding their annual talent program, Queued Up. This has been designed to highlight "emerging streamers and innovative streaming solutions," with special voting for the next class of 2024. What's more, the company is bringing in Zedd, a global music artist, producer, and HyperX ambassador, who will make an appearance on Saturday, October 21, at the HyperX Streamer Lounge. We have more info on the event below.

"The TwitchCon Streamer Station will feature a range of products for attendees to test out on the show floor, including the Vision S Webcam, delivering quality 4K video and low light performance, the HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface, designed for mixing multiple audio inputs, and the Cloud III headset, engineered for supreme comfort, audio performance and durability. In addition, OMEN PCs and monitors will be available at each station, adding to the experience and allowing attendees to hone their streaming prowess during the event. Daily sponsored live streams will be broadcasted straight from the Streamer Station, spotlighting gaming streamers and content creators from the HyperX ambassador lineup."

"HyperX is also highlighting Queued Up at TwitchCon, an annual talent showcase program highlighting emerging streamers. A special voting period will take place allowing fans to cast their votes for their favorite streamer, who may then become part of the esteemed Top 5 of Queued Up 2023. The Top 5 will be revealed on the HyperX Twitch livestream on November 8th. For additional details, please visit the Queued Up landing page. In addition, HyperX plans to spotlight two new products designed for the streaming community that were recently announced in October. These products are the HyperX Vision S Webcam with 4K resolution and low lighting features and the HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface that allows creators to manage XLR microphones and other audio inputs used during gaming streams and creating content. Plus, professional-quality HyperX ProCast XLR microphones will be available to see and test during the show."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!