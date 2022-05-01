Archon Studio Reveals New Pathfinder Terrain For Abomination Vaults

Paizo and Archon Studio have come together for a new line of Pathfinder Terrain collections, specifically for the Abomination Vaults Adventure Path. This is an entirely new product line for the company based on the TTRPG, where they have produced a set of plastic unpainted and unassembled miniatures and environments for you to utilize in your games. Each set will feature iconic places from the game, with the first release being the Abomination Vaults. As you can see from the images below, the new dungeon will be their first retail release of half-height walls, which also retain full backward compatibility with the classic full-height walled sets they've produced in the past. No word yet as to when this will be available, but you can read more about it from the announcement, along with a couple of quotes from both parties below.

Abomination Vaults is one of Paizo's most popular Pathfinder Adventures Paths in which brave heroes must venture into a dungeon full of beasts and traps to prevent a spiteful villain from rising again. Archon Studio approached the challenge of making Pathfinder Terrain for the Abomination Vaults open-minded yet focused on the lore and the story. The most noticeable feature of the Pathfinder Terrain: Abomination Vaults are the half-height walls. They are designed differently than previous terrain packs to make it even easier to handle miniatures inside of the dungeon. The height of the walls is roughly 25 millimeters/1-inch. They are also much thicker than in the previous packs. Doorways are kept at 50 millimeters/2-inch height to make it easier to locate them during the game.

"First thing that came to my mind was the abomination angle of the design. How to make a dungeon, that clearly says 'we reject all that's natural and give ourselves to all kinds of heresy and evil rituals'? That's why you will notice good-ol' tentacles on the walls and evil-eyes overseeing the adventuring party," says Archon Studio Art Director, Tomasz Badalski. "Even the metal door ornaments are looking more like veins on living, cursed organisms than a piece of engineering. How cool is that?" "Paizo is excited to work with Archon Studio in a way to bring the excitement of the Pathfinder Abomination Vaults Adventure Path to your gaming group, and we look forward to the many future releases that will bring the world of Golarion to life," said Jim Butler, Vice President of Marketing & Licensing at Paizo. "We can't wait to see these dungeons take shape on your own tabletop."