HyperX Partners Up With The Red Bull Racing Esports Team

HyperX revealed this week that they have formed a new esports partnership with the Red Bull Racing Esports team. While the specifics of the deal were not elaborated on, we do know that Red Bull Racing Esports will have access to HyperX's gaming mice and keyboards, as well as their award-winning Cloud headsets for training and competitions. While on the other side of the partnership, HyperX branding will be featured on the team kit and in-game livery of the team cars. It's pretty much like almost every esports sponsorship deal you see these days. We have a couple of quotes from the announcement for you down below as we now wait to see the next time this partnership will come to fruition in a major event.