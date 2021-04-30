HyperX Partners Up With The Red Bull Racing Esports Team
HyperX revealed this week that they have formed a new esports partnership with the Red Bull Racing Esports team. While the specifics of the deal were not elaborated on, we do know that Red Bull Racing Esports will have access to HyperX's gaming mice and keyboards, as well as their award-winning Cloud headsets for training and competitions. While on the other side of the partnership, HyperX branding will be featured on the team kit and in-game livery of the team cars. It's pretty much like almost every esports sponsorship deal you see these days. We have a couple of quotes from the announcement for you down below as we now wait to see the next time this partnership will come to fruition in a major event.
"Red Bull has been a longstanding partner of HyperX, whether running LIVE arena tournaments or competitions, so it was a natural progression to expand our partnership to include sponsorship of the Red Bull Racing Esports team," said Paul Leaman, Vice President of HyperX – EMEA. "We also see a lot of synergy between our brands as Red Bull 'gives wings' to people and ideas. HyperX is driven by passion to shape the culture of gaming and empower each individual to achieve their best."
Red Bull Racing Honda's Chief Marketing Officer, Oliver Hughes, said: "We are incredibly proud of the growth and success of our Esports Team, which is in turn enabling us to partner with other market leaders in this space. Competing in such a wide variety of sim racing series' relies on maintaining absolute focus and concentration during training and competition. Our drivers process a huge volume of audio and visual information incredibly quickly and need to react in an instant without distraction. Having the right peripherals is crucial and our new partnership with HyperX will enhance the audio experience and competitiveness of our sim racers."