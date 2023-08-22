Posted in: eSports, Game Hardware, Games, HyperX, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Keyboard, Keycap

HyperX Reveals Limited Edition Valorant Champions Tour Keycap

HyperX has revealed a brand new keycap this week, as they are working with Riot Games to celebrate the Valorant Champions Tour.

HyperX and Riot Games have come together for a new limited edition keycap to celebrate the Valorant Champions Tour. This new keycap includes branding for the company, along with logos for the tournament and the game itself. The keycap is running for $15, which is quite a steal, all things considered, for esports fans who love the game and want to support their favorite teams; however, it will only be around for a couple of weeks. You can read more about it below along with a couple of quotes from both parties.

"HyperX and Riot Games collaborated to create a champion-tier keycap that boasts a gold color and showcases the VCT Spark logo and tournament year. Additionally, the keycap features the tagline "One More," symbolizing the endless competitive spirit of players and fans who constantly strive for victory. This collaboration with Riot Games has resulted in a fun, spirited, and memorable design that perfectly captures the essence of competitive gaming during this year's Champions tournament. The culmination of the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour is currently underway in Los Angeles, with the Bracket Stage kicking off on August 16 where eight teams are still in the hunt for the Champions trophy and the title of Valorant World Champion."

"HyperX is a huge part of the VCT event experience for both our pros and fans, so we're thrilled that our collab on this limited-edition Valorant Champions keycap is now live and available during our most hype event of the year," said Leo Faria, global head of Valorant Esports at Riot Games. "The 2023 Valorant Champions Tour has been an incredible ride worthy of a commemorative item that captures the 'One More' Champions moniker, and we're excited to offer this keycap to our fans."

"Joining forces with VCT has been an exciting collaboration, and together we've crafted a champion-tier keycap that embodies the competitive gaming spirit," said Jessany Van't Hoff, director of partnerships for HyperX. "This design represents the relentless pursuit of excellence showcased by the players and fans during this year's thrilling Champions tournament."

