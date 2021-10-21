Back To The Future's DeLorean Returns To Rocket League

Psyonix has brought back one of the more beloved crossover cars to Rocket League as the Back To The Future Delorean has returned. For those of you who may not know, October 21st is unofficially Back To The Future Day, because that's the day Marty McFly and Doc Brown travel into the future along with Marty's girlfriend Jennifer Parker. So every year fans celebrate that day by watching the trilogy and quoting all three films, like you do.

The DeLorean has actually been a part of the game before as part of their summer events, but for those who didn't pick it up the first time around, you now have a chance to get it once more as part of a special bundle pack you can purchase in the store. However, much like time travel, time is fleeting and you only have so much of it to pick it up as this pack will be gone in just a few days. We have more info on the pack for you below!

The bundle features all the content from its previous release, but with the addition of a new Reel Life Decal for the DeLorean Time Machine and DeLorean Time Machine Wheels painted Black. Take a look at everything included in the bundle below: DeLorean Time Machine

Reel Life Decal

DeLorean Time Machine Wheels

Delorean Time Machine Wheels (Black Painted)

OutaTime Boost

DeLorean Time Machine Trail

DeLorean Time Machine Engine Audio

Hoverboard Topper

Marty Jr. Topper The Back to the Future Bundle will be available in the Rocket League Item Shop for 1100 Credits beginning today until October 25. Players who already own the Back to the Future Bundle can purchase an Upgrade bundle for 300 Credits to add the new Reel Life Decal and DeLorean Time Machine Wheels (Black Painted).