HyperX Reveals Multiple Gaming Items For CES 2025

HyperX has several items on display at CES 2025, as there are multiple mice, laptops, monitors, and other gaming option to check out

HyperX revealed multiple items at CES 2025, as they have given gamers a number of laptops, monitors, mice, and more to check out for 2025. Some of the highlights from the team include a new OMEN 16 Laptop; the MEN 27qs G2 monitor; and the new HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Pro 4K gaming mouse. We have the full details from the company below, as all of these items can be seen in Las Vegas this week at their booth.

HyperX at CES 2025

Meet the OMEN 16 Laptop

Customize your gaming experience with the new Unleashed Mode on the OMEN Gaming Hub. This feature allows you to control power settings to maintain your optimal performance.

Enjoy a quieter gaming environment thanks to advanced thermal solutions that significantly reduce fan noise. This means you can stay focused on your gameplay without being distracted by loud fans.

Experience unparalleled cooling with our revamped fan module, IR sensor, and new thermal great material. We've also increased airflow by 1.49x with more blades and an extra heat pipe, ensuring your laptop remains cool during intense gaming sessions.

Personalize your setup with a chassis in shadow black or ceramic white, and enjoy unlimited lighting configurations with OMEN Light Studio. The stunning 4-zone RGB keyboard adds another layer of customization to make your setup truly yours.

OMEN 16L Desktop

Experience smooth, immersive gameplay even in graphically demanding titles, thanks to the power of up to Intel Core Ultra 7 or AMD Ryzen 7 processors1, paired with up to an advanced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU or AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics. These cutting-edge components ensure your system runs effortlessly, keeping you in the action without interruptions.

Stay cool under pressure even in the heat of battle! With up to a 120mm RGB front fan, 90mm rear fan, and 92mm RGB fan paired with 2 CPU heat pipes this efficient cooling system keeps your rig performing smoothly and quietly so you can stay focused on enjoying every moment of your gameplay.

Highlight your unique style with a chassis available in Panda or Shadow Black and unlock endless lighting possibilities with OMEN Light Studio to create a gaming setup that's as one-of-a-kind as you are.

Victus 15 Laptop, OMEN 35L Desktop, and OMEN 45L Desktops

The Victus 15 is back with more features to enhance your gaming experience! Choose from Mica Silver, Performance Blue, or the new Powder Pink. It will be even further enhanced this coming May with Type-C 100W charging. You'll power up fast, and the 2nd SSD slot makes expanding storage effortless. Log in instantly with the upgraded FHD IR camera and Windows Hello. Powered by AMD Ryzen mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs, the 15.6" display delivers smooth gameplay and stunning visuals for gaming, work, or streaming.

For those who prefer desktop powerhouses, the OMEN 35L and OMEN 45L are now supercharged with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. Expect breathtaking visuals, faster frame rates, and cutting-edge AI-powered enhancements that handle the most demanding games and applications effortlessly.

HyperX OMEN Monitors

As gaming enthusiasts, we understand that a powerful desktop is only half the battle. To fully immerse yourself in your favorite games, you need a display that doesn't just keep up – it elevates your entire experience. That's why we're excited to introduce the latest OMEN displays, crafted to complement your PC and bring out the best in your gaming. Reach new possibilities with refresh rates up to 180Hz2 on the OMEN 27 G2 and 27q G2. Thanks to factory-calibrated color accuracy, these monitors ensure ultra-smooth, lag-free gameplay while delivering vibrant visuals. With consistent performance across multiple screens, their precision and speed keep you focused and in control, whether you're gaming or multitasking.

Redefine speed and clarity with the OMEN 27qs G2, featuring a 280Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time2 for a competitive edge in fast-paced games. Its QHD3 IPS Black panel enhances contrast and color for sharper, more dynamic visuals, while VESA DisplayHDR4 certification ensures every detail pops. This is the ultimate monitor for gamers who demand peak performance. Dive into immersive gaming with the OMEN 34c G2, designed with a 1500R curved WQHD5 display to pull you deeper into the action. With a 4000:1 contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR4 400 certification, it delivers richer blacks, brighter colors, and stunningly dynamic visuals. Perfect for open-world exploration or high-stakes battles, it surrounds you with breathtaking detail.

HyperX Mice

To truly experience the power and performance of your laptop, desktop, and the stunning displays that accompany them, a high-quality mouse is essential. That's why we're thrilled to introduce our latest lineup of HyperX mice, designed to provide precision, comfort, and durability for every gamer. Let's dive into what makes each of these mice stand out and how they can enhance your gaming setup. Elevate your gameplay with the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 S, engineered for strength and agility. Its solid-magnesium alloy shell provides premium durability while remaining lightweight for quick movements. And with up to 120 hours of battery life6, you can focus on the action without interruptions.

Unleash unmatched precision with the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Pro 4K. Featuring 4K polling, HyperX Optical Switches, and the HyperX 26K Sensor, this mouse offers unmatched precision and responsiveness. Its long-lasting battery supports up to 90 hours at 1KHz and 30 hours at 4KHz7. Plus, with Instant Pair technology for select OMEN laptops, you can connect seamlessly without a dongle8, making it easier than ever to jump into your favorite games. Combine comfort and versatility with the HyperX Pulsefire Fuse. Designed for extended play, its ambidextrous design and microcline grip texture provide superior control and comfort. Dual wireless connectivity via 2.4GHz and Bluetooth ensures flexibility, while up to 85 hours of play on a single AAA battery9 keeps you gaming longer without hassle.

Complete your setup with HyperX Glass Skates for effortless glide and precision. These attachments for the bottom of your mouse reduce friction and ensure smooth, fluid movement across cloth surfaces, such as a mousepad10. Compatible with many HyperX mice11, including the Saga and Saga Pro, they enhance control and responsiveness, making every swipe and click feel effortless. Preinstalled on the Haste 2 S, they offer optimal performance right out of the box.

