Hypixel Studios Acquired By Riot Games, Just In Time For Hytale

This morning Riot Games announced their latest acquisition — Hypixel Studios. Hypixel is currently developing Hytale, a block game that features the depth of a role-playing game and the scope of a sandbox game. The beta for Hytale already boasts 2.5 million signups, alongside 55+ million views on the Hytale trailer. The game should be ready to launch sometime in 2021.

"We've been blown away by players' response to Hytale, and Riot is the right partner to help us deliver a game that can live up to players' expectations," said Aaron 'Noxy' Donaghey, the newly appointed CEO of Hypixel Studios. "Since our first meetings with Riot leadership long before their initial investment, we've found in Riot a partner with a similar commitment to empowering players. As development kicks into high gear, we'll benefit from Riot's resources, expertise, and experience while maintaining the operational independence that has enabled our success so far."

Riot Games and Hypixel have had a long-standing relationship for some time, with Hypixel looking to Riot for guidance in creating player-focused games. With this acquisition, Hytale will be another high quality (and hopefully acclaimed) game under the Riot brand — but more importantly for Hypixel Studios.

"Riot's been an important partner from the start and this is a natural next step in our relationship," said Simon Collins-Laflamme, Co-founder of Hypixel Studios. "It'll help the studio take another leap forward in our journey from mod team to professional developers, and allows the team to realize our vision for Hytale."

Hypixel will keep its current structure, but it will have an established office in Derry~Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Hypixel is also hopeful about expanding as Hytale develops. As of now, they are looking to add 20 new positions in their quality control area. Hytale is Hypixel's first project. The studio, founded in 2018, is made up of more than 40 creative developers who are looking to create community-oriented games fit for both players and creators alike. With each developer's years of experience, I'm sure that'll be something that comes easy. While I am a fan of Riot Games — especially League of Legends — I am looking forward to playing Hytale in 2021!