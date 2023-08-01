Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: I Am Future, Mandragora

I Am Future Confirmed For Early Access Release Next Week

You'll finally have a chance to try out I Am Future as tinyBuild Games confirmed the game will be released into Early Access shortly.

Indie game development studio Mandragora and publisher tinyBuild Games confirmed this week that I Am Future will be released into Early Access next week. This cozy survival title is all about you trying to find a way to turn the wreckage of the past into your salvation of the here and now, using the tools you have and what remains of what's left. The Early Access version will give you a few levels to work with and provide a pretty decent example of what the main game will be like. You can read more about it below, and check out the latest trailer, as it will launch on August 8th.

I Am Future is a relaxing survival game about building a cozy rooftop camp amid a flooded post-apocalyptic city. Players will set up a farm, cook delicious food, dismantle tools for crafting resources, automate chores by recruiting cute robots, and uncover the mystery behind the catastrophe. With tens of thousands of wishlists and glowing Next Fest demo reception, I Am Future is surely set to become this summer's most relaxing post-apocalyptic title.

Base Building & Dismantling: Gather old-world gadgets and dismantle them in a relaxing mini-game to obtain crafting resources and build useful and unique constructs like a seawater desalinator, cryptocurrency farm, irrigation system or a molecular synthesizer.

Gather old-world gadgets and dismantle them in a relaxing mini-game to obtain crafting resources and build useful and unique constructs like a seawater desalinator, cryptocurrency farm, irrigation system or a molecular synthesizer. Fishing, Farming & Cooking: Catch some fish, or reap an organic harvest from your farm to cook dozens of delicious meals and channel your inner chef.

Catch some fish, or reap an organic harvest from your farm to cook dozens of delicious meals and channel your inner chef. Robots & Automation: Maximize your efficiency and automate chores by recruiting robot companions who can perform different tasks within the camp.

Maximize your efficiency and automate chores by recruiting robot companions who can perform different tasks within the camp. Story & Exploration: Send drones to explore the flooded city to look for other survivors and, hopefully, answers. Why was Chris put into cryo just before the catastrophe? Why did the world end? What was Unicorp up to? Can you get to other rooftops? And lastly, why does that fridge talk?!

