The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 60: Blissey V Our spotlight on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest moves to what is likely the final Character Super Rare card ever.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue to explore the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic.

And here we are. Blissey V Character Super Rare gets its own spot not only because it is pictured with the fan-favorite Pokémon Center Lady, who has been the subject of some sought-after cards herself, but also because it is the final numbered Character Super Rare in English. The rest of the cards in the Trainer Gallery subset here are Full Art Trainer Supporters and Black & Gold VMAXes. This card type seemingly closes with the end of the Trainer Gallery subset, making four sets that these ran through: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, and of course, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Artist You Iribi ends this stellar run of heart-warming cards showcasing the bond between Trainer and Pokémon with a cute image of Blissey helping Pokémon Center Lady carry some folded towels.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery subset of this expansion.