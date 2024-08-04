Posted in: Atlus, Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games, Persona 5 Royal | Tagged: Identity V, persona 5

Identity V Launches New Persona 5 Royal Crossover Event

The Phantom Thieves have once again invaded the realm of Identity V, as they have launched an all-new Persona 5 Royal crossover event

Article Summary NetEase Games teams up with Atlus for a new Persona 5 Royal crossover event in Identity V, featuring Phantom Thieves.

Enjoy new content and cosmetics, plus a chance to collect previous Phantom Thieves items you may have missed.

Take part in challenge tasks to obtain Morgana as a Pet and access returning 'Regular' and 'Souls of Resistance' costumes.

Unlock new crossover costumes for characters like Goro Akechi, Makoto Niijima, Ann Takamaki, and Haru Okumura.

Phantom Thieves, get ready for a new adventure as NetEase Games has teamed with Atlus again for a new Persona 5 Royal crossover event in Identity V. Active now and running all the way until the end of the month, several familiar characters from the game, as you'll have access to a ton of new content and limited-time cosmetics. All of these involve various members of the Phantom Thieves, as you're getting new content and the return of previous collectibles from the last event involving this crew. Essentially, they're giving you a do-over in case you happen to miss the previous one so you can complete the collection with some new additions. We have more details from the devs below.

Persona 5 Royal Crossover Event II

The Phantom Thieves are back in the Manor! Fans can share the event to choose between different rewards and complete challenge tasks to obtain Morgana as a Pet. Additionally, the popular 'Regular' and 'Souls of Resistance' costumes from previous crossovers are available again! The Crossover Costumes returning are:

[S Costume] First Officer- Goro Akechi

[A Costume] Coordinator – Makoto Niijima

[A Costume] Mechanic – Ann Takamaki

[A Costume] Gardener- Haru Okumura, Emote, Portrait, and Graffiti.

Through the Awaken [Soul of Resistance] mechanic, players can obtain the new Costume [S Costume] First Officer- CROW, [A Costume] Coordinator – QUEEN, [A Costume] Mechanic – ORACLE as well as [A Costume] Gardener- NOIR.

Identity V

Welcome to Identity V, the first asymmetrical horror mobile game developed by NetEase. With a gothic art style, mysterious storylines, and exciting 1vs4 gameplay, Identity V will bring you a breathtaking experience. You will first enter the game as a detective who receives a mysterious letter inviting him to investigate an abandoned manor and search for a missing girl. And as you get closer and closer to the truth, you find something horrifying…

