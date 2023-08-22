Posted in: Games, Good Shepherd Entertainment, IllFonic, Video Games | Tagged: killer klowns from outer space, Teravision Games

IllFonic To Publish Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game

IIlFonic has officially taken over publishing duties from Good Shepherd Entertainment for Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game.

IllFonic announced this morning that they have taken on publishing and co-developing duties for Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game. According to the announcement this morning, the company made an "amicable deal" with the game's original publisher, Good Shepherd Entertainment, along with developer Teravision Games. Why the transition happened is unclear, there's been no indication that there were issues with Good Shepherd, or why IllFonic suddenly took an interest in the title. The announcement also said that the game would be coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S; however, PS4 and Xbox One were left off that list as they were coming to the previous gen consoles when first announced. No word has been given as to whether they still are or not. Here's a couple of quotes from today's announcement.

CEO and Co-Founder of IllFonic, Charles Brungardt, shares his excitement, "When we first started talking to Good Shepherd Entertainment and Teravision Games about this possibility, we were very excited about the IP. Then we got to know the team at Teravision and knew we were going to make this happen. Everyone at Good Shepherd has made the handoff process of this project enjoyable, as there is a lot of behind-the-scenes business in order to make something like this possible." Brungardt continues, "And we are thrilled to help create another experience for the community that they can truly immerse themselves in. Imagining yourself in this universe is wild; it is why we love creating and publishing games for IPs we are fans of!"

Robert Marick, Head of Consumer Products at MGM, said, "We're thrilled to be collaborating with IllFonic to bring this new Killer Klowns game to fans. As the franchise celebrates its 35th anniversary, it continues to capture the imaginations of new fans and has staked its claim within the cultural zeitgeist. We are sure that devotees to Killer Klowns, as well as gamers in general, will be excited to immerse themselves in the franchise with the debut of the new game."

