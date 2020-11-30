Immortals Fenyx Rising Gets New Trailers & A Twitch Extension

Ubisoft release some new info today for Immortals Fenyx Rising as the game gets two new trailers and a Twitch extension. First off, the two trailers are pretty simple as the first is the launch trailer showing off all of the game's epic action and whatnot, while the second is a deep-dive into the game as you get a better look at what you'll need to do during the game. As for the Twitch extension,those of you looking to play the game live can get it via the game's channel as it's called "Monster Hunt". This will allow viewers to hunt monsters and get time-limited exclusive rewards while watching you play the game. Every two minutes, random monsters will appear on-screen after a countdown with limited time to click on them for their collection. You get a special skin when you've captured all 44. Enjoy the trailers below as the game comes out on December 3rd.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is a fresh and witty take on the open world action adventure genre, featuring dynamic action, combat and stories inspired by Greek mythology. Roam freely across a beautifully stylized world and use extraordinary abilities gifted by the gods against fearsome mythological monsters. Treacherous trials, heroic feats and the very underworld itself await your bravery. The gods of Olympus have blessed you with gifts: the wings of Daidalos, the sword of Achilles, the bow of Odysseus, and more, as well as legendary powers that will help turn the tides of battle. Use them to fight mythical monsters, solve ancient puzzles and explore the vast open world. Face off against legendary beasts like Cyclops, Medusa, or Minotaur, and confront corrupted heroes such as Achilles. Take them on in fast-paced aerial and melee combat, combining your god-given abilities and weapons. Discover a beautifully rendered and vibrant fantasy world. Traverse, climb or explore by air across seven unique regions, each inspired by the gods. Use your wit and special abilities to solve challenging puzzles and mind-bending vaults or partake in high-strategy boss battles to increase your power and upgrade your skills. Customize your character's appearance and discover new armor and gear inspired by Greek mythology. Gather materials across the world to craft powerful items and upgrade your gear in your quest to fulfill your destiny.