Immortals Of Aveum Releases New Gameplay Trailer Check out the latest trailer from Electronic Arts for their upcoming game Immortals Of Aveum, as they show off more gameplay.

Electronic Arts and Ascendant Studios have dropped a brand new trailer for Immortals Of Aveum, giving you a better look at the incoming gameplay. The trailer gives you over six minutes' worth of content, as they basically take you through one of the bigger battles in the game and show off all three colors of your magical attacks. The team also released new info about the game in relation to the use of Unreal 5, which you can find on its website. Enjoy the video down at the bottom as the game will be released on July 20th.

"Having grown up powerless and destitute on the streets of Seren, Jak is what's known as an Unforeseen – someone who unexpectedly manifests magical abilities later in life. With his newfound potential, Jak is reluctantly thrust into mankind's endless war for the control of magic. Now, after centuries of stalemate between Aveum's two most powerful kingdoms, Rasharn has pushed Lucium and its allies to the brink. With powerful magic-wielders and legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, Jak and his elite order of Immortals must uncover the mysteries of Aveum's troubled past, if there's any hope for saving its future."