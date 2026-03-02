Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cobalt Lane, Imprinted

Imprinted Releases Brand-New Developer Commentary Video

The developers behind the game Imprinted have released a new commentary video that talks about the making the title and its origins

Article Summary Imprinted's new developer commentary video reveals insights from composer-turned-dev Filippo Beck Peccoz.

Players will become a sound engineer drawn into a mysterious world of tape restoration and obsession.

Investigate the secrets of 1970s musician Viola Fossati through immersive gameplay and found footage.

Experience a fake OS simulation, uncovering files, music, and shaping relationships in Vince's digital life.

Indie game developer and publisher Cobalt Lane has released a new developer commentary for their upcoming game, Imprinted. It's only about two minutes, but the video features composer-turned-developer Filippo Beck Peccoz as they talk about the origins of the game and the work that's been going into its development. Enjoy the video above as the game will be released sometime this year.

Imprinted

Take on the role of a uniquely talented, but jaded sound engineer who enters a spiral of dark creativity. You specialize in restoring heavily damaged audio recordings: from helping musicians with botched live performances to supporting the police with forensic evidence over to your eccentric friends bugging you about capturing ghostly voices – you've seen and heard it all. However… a new job that has just come in that takes you by surprise.

Unravel the mystery of late 1970s experimental musician Viola Fossati. Her recently discovered cassette tapes conceal haunting melodies and other fragments of her mysterious life, up until her demise. You take on the task of exhuming Viola's musical body of work, tape by tape, drifting into a spiral of creative obsession that will take over Vincent's life in its entirety. The more you recover Viola's art, the more you start falling into a rabbit hole of conspiracy theories about her life and her obsessions, unsettling found footage posted in obscure forums, and the ghosts from your own past.

A "fake OS" game and a highly detailed simulation: Explore Vince's life by booting up his PC running on ArdesiaOS ("The Operating System For The Ages"). Use dozens of fully functioning programs – from media players to the Oneiric browser to a realistic terminal. Rummage through all of his old files, photos and musical fragments. Become Vincent in chat messages and emails and shape the relationships with his colleagues and friends. Determine the outcome of Vince's artistic process as you dig deeper into his unconscious mind and the dark side of creativity as he gets closer to the truth about Viola Fossati. Liberate song ideas that have been sleeping inside of him and combine his rough material to record your own versions of his music and lyrics.

