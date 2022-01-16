In Nightmare Is Headed To PlayStation Consoles In Late March

Maximum Games has revealed new details to their upcoming release for In Nightmares as the game is set to be released in March. The horror adventure/puzzle title has been in the works for a minute as players will navigate their way through a world filled with terrifying specters and nightmares around every corner. You play a young boy who has closed himself off from the world and fallen into a deep sleep, but at the heart of that sleep is a vicious terror that you are running from, and you can only escape by solving different puzzles to get out of the nightmare. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game below as it is currently set to be released on March 29th, 2022.

Closing his heart to reality, our protagonist falls into a deep slumber and awakens in a nightmarish dreamworld. In Nightmare is a narrative-driven horror adventure game combining sneak action with diverse puzzles. It follows a young boy in search for the last hope of love who is working out his own salvation by navigating through his fear. Experiencing effects of a broken family, and the heartache it brings, a young child will escape reality into a dark, whimsical world created from his own memories. This sets him on his journey to uncover what truly lies within. Having suffered in reality, his past trauma turns into terrifying monsters that want to keep him in an eternal nightmare. With the help of his dream spirit, the boy will find ways to sneak past enemies, overcome intricate puzzles, embrace his fear, and uncover the truth so that he may be able to purify the monsters he has created, and finally wake up. Will you overcome what you fear or be caught in the nightmare?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: IN NIGHTMARE – RELEASE DATE TRAILER (https://youtu.be/I_fMNp4HcEQ)