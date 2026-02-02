Posted in: Conventions, eSports, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DreamHack, DreamHack Birmingham, ESL FACEIT Group

Inaugural DreamHack Birmingham Announced For Late March

ESL FACEIT Group has confirmed that the inaugral DreamHack Birmingham will be taking place next month with several events planned

Article Summary DreamHack Birmingham 2026 debuts at The NEC from March 27-29, bringing top-tier esports action to the UK.

Major tournaments in DOTA 2, Call of Duty, and Halo Infinite headline an epic gaming festival lineup.

Gaming now rivals music as the top cultural force among UK youth, with DreamHack leading the movement.

Experience global esports, creator interviews, gaming demos, and the latest lifestyle trends at DreamHack.

ESL FACEIT Group announced this morning that it is bringing DreamHack to the UK, with the inaugural Birmingham event scheduled for late March. The event will take place at The NEC, taking place from March 27-29, with confirmed tournaments for DOTA 2, Call of Duty, and Halo Infinite will be on tap, among other events. We have the initial details below as tickets are currently on sale.

DreamHack Birmingham 2026

DreamHack Birmingham arrives at a moment when gaming has firmly overtaken music as the dominant cultural force for younger generations. Gaming now plays a bigger role than music in the lives of over nine in ten UK teenagers, with gaming festivals increasingly becoming their first major 'festival' experience – ahead of the likes of Glastonbury. For female teenagers, 84% say gaming now plays a bigger role in daily life than music, and 95% say they would feel safer at a gaming festival than a music festival. Streamers and professional esports players rival, and often surpass, pop stars in cultural influence, reflecting a broader shift in how Gen Z and Gen Alpha engage with entertainment, celebrity, and live events (data also available on request!). With Glastonbury in its fallow year, DreamHack Birmingham, with its unique gaming, esports, and cultural offerings, is set to be the UK festival event for Britain's youth and young adults in 2026.

Huge range of gaming setups available across PC, console, and arcade gaming

Opportunities to interview festival organisers on bringing the largest gaming and esports festival to the UK, and the future of live gaming events

Witness globally pivotal esports tournaments from Call of Duty and more to be revealed

Spotlight the content creators, streamers, and influential personalities shaping gaming culture

Take part in the latest fashion, lifestyl,e and pop culture trends inspired by gaming and festival culture

Exclusive press access to the Indie Playground, creator interviews, Freeplay area, interactive festival zones, and gaming demos

