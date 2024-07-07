Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2024, Ultra Beasts

Inbound From Ultra Space Event Comes To Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO will be flooded with daily rotating Ultra Beast raids and Raid Hours leading up to the global annual GO Fest event.

Article Summary Experience daily Ultra Beast raids before Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global.

Shiny Ultra Beasts feature in rotating raids with special bonuses.

Complete Timed Research for encounters with all featured Ultra Beasts.

Exclusive Raid Hours and Global Challenges enhance the pre-fest week.

The countdown to Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global begins. The week leading up to the event will feature daily rotating raids featuring Ultra Beasts, many of which will be Shiny. Here is a breakdown of the event as well as details on the Raids that will be available during the week.

Date and time: Monday, July 8, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time

Monday, July 8, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time Shiny Pokémon: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Celesteela, Kartana, and Guzzlord can all be Shiny.

Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Celesteela, Kartana, and Guzzlord can all be Shiny. Event bonuses: The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 20 from Monday, July 8, to Thursday, July 11, 2024. There will be no limit on Remote Raids from Friday, July 12, to Sunday, July 14, 2024. Trainers level 31 and up are guaranteed to receive Candy XL for trading Pokémon from Monday, July 8, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 14, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time. After catching certain Pokémon from Raid Battles, all Trainers will have a chance to receive Special Backgrounds! These souvenir backgrounds will appear on a Pokémon's summary page, similar to the Location Backgrounds that are available exclusively at in-person events. Trainers around the world will be able to work together to complete a Global Challenge during the event! If the challenge is completed in time, all Trainers will be able to use Beast Balls when encountering Ultra Beasts during Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global! Plus, once the challenge is completed, Party Power will charge faster when attempting a raid with your party in Party Play until July 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time!

Timed Research: Free Timed Research will lead to counters with Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Celesteela, Kartana, Guzzlord, Stakataka, and Blacephalon. Ultra Beasts caught in Timed Research cannot have Special Backgrounds.

Free Timed Research will lead to counters with Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Celesteela, Kartana, Guzzlord, Stakataka, and Blacephalon. Ultra Beasts caught in Timed Research cannot have Special Backgrounds. Paid Timed Research: Niantic writes: "Make your week of raids ultra with the Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research! Trainers participating in Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global on July 13 and 14 can even take advantage of these ticket bonuses throughout the event weekend! The ticket will be available for purchase from Monday, July 8, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 14, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. local time. Also, don't forget that you can gift tickets to your Pokémon GO friends and share the fun! For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research and other raid-themed bonuses: Additional 5,000 XP from completed raids 2× Stardust for winning Ultra Beast Raid Battles One additional Candy, awarded for catching Pokémon in five-star raids One additional Candy XL awarded for catching Pokémon in five-star raids Up to 2 free Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms 10 Cosmog Candy 5 Nihilego Candy XL 5 Buzzwole Candy XL 5 Pheromosa Candy XL 5 Xurkitree Candy XL 5 Celesteela Candy XL 5 Kartana Candy XL 5 Guzzlord Candy XL 5 Stakataka Candy XL 5 Blacephalon Candy XL 2024 Stardust 1 Star Piece

Niantic writes: Raids: June 28 – July 8: Ho-Oh (can be Shiny) July 8 – July 9: Guzzlord (can be Shiny) July 9 – July 10: Nihilego (can be Shiny) July 10 – July 11: Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere (can be Shiny) Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere (can be Shiny) July 11 – July 12: Stakataka in the Eastern Hemisphere Blacephalon in the Western Hemisphere July 12 – July 15: Buzzwole in the Americas and Greenland (can be Shiny) Pheromosa in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India (can be Shiny) Xurkitree in Asia-Pacific (can be Shiny) July 15 – July 23: Articuno (can be Shiny) July 23 – August 3: Incarnate Forme Tornadus (can be Shiny) Weekends in May: Shadow Entei

Raid Hours: Wednesday, July 3: Ho-Oh (can be Shiny) Monday, July 8: Guzzlord (can be Shiny) Tuesday, July 9: Nihilego (can be Shiny) Wednesday, July 10: Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere (can be Shiny) Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere (can be Shiny) Thursday, July 11: Stakataka in the Eastern Hemisphere Blacephalon in the Western Hemisphere Friday, July 12: Buzzwole in the Americas and Greenland (can be Shiny) Pheromosa in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India (can be Shiny) Xurkitree in Asia-Pacific (can be Shiny) Wednesday, July 17: Articuno (can be Shiny) Wednesday, July 24: Incarnate Forme Tornadus (can be Shiny) Wednesday, July 31: Incarnate Forme Tornadus (can be Shiny)



