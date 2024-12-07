Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo, Ryu’s Office

Indie Live Expo Promotes Over 100 Titles During 2024 Winter Showcase

The Indie Live Expo 2024 - Winter Showcase took place this morning in Japan, highlighting over 100 indie games during the livestream

Highlighted award winners including Grand Prize winner Slay The Princess.

Showcased premieres like Sofia in Exchange for Lies and Pararecords.

Room6 revealed launch dates for Pastel☆Parade and Undergrounded in 2025.

Ryu's Office, the organizers behind Indie Live Expo, held their 2024 Winter Showcase earlier today, showing off over 100 indie video games during the livestream. The three-hour event showcased a ton of titles, revealing a good chunk of what the industry around the globe is working on going into 2025, as well as several prominent titles already revealed, and winners from their awards. We have more info below and the entire livestream for you to check out above.

2024 Award Winners

Best Game Feel Award: Thronefall

Thronefall Best New Characters: Award Slay The Princess

Award Slay The Princess Rules of Play Award: Clickyland

Clickyland Best Short Game Award: Chants of Sennaar

Chants of Sennaar Grand Prize: Slay The Princess

Indie Live Expo 2024 – Winter Showcase

Christmas came early for indie fans as Japan's premiere showcase showcased new reveals and hotly-anticipated updates across a kaleidoscope of genres. Yesterday's world premieres include Sofia in Exchange for Lies, the murder mystery adventure game now in development by MUTAN. Kodansha Ltd. revealed next year's release lineup including and Roger, a point-and-click visual novel arriving on PC via Steam in Spring 2025 where disappearing family members trigger untold mysteries, and Pararecords, the branching narrative paranormal adventure coming to PC via Steam in Summer 2025. Publisher Room6 shared updates for multiple titles, including the release date for Pastel☆Parade, the cozy rhythm game coming to PC via Steam in Spring 2025, and revealed a Summer 2025 release window for the point-and-click RPG Undergrounded.

"We are honored to present the Grand Prize to Slay the Princess, which embodies the 'madness' that indie games should have," says Daichi Saito, Chief Editor at Indie Live Expo. "Developed by a small team, the graphics, while not necessarily fancy, are highly creative and offer an experience that keeps us committed to an 'unconventional character.' This game reminds us of the very reason we fell in love with "video games." Showing our deepest respect for this magical work, we proudly present the Grand Prize."

"The beautiful thing about video games is that there is no limit to creativity. If you can dream it, you can make it," said Ryuta Konuma, Founder and CEO, Ryu's Office. "We're honored to provide a platform to show off the limitless creativity within the indie game space, and look forward to helping shine a light on developers across the globe."!"

