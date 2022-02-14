Insomnis Will Be Getting Released On PlayStation 5

Meridiem Games and Path Games revealed this week that they will be bringing their first-person horror title Insomnis over to the PlayStation 5. For those of you who haven't played the game yet, you take on the role of a character who has now come into an inheritance, but the mystery and darkness behind it make them question whether it's worth it, as you'll need to solve puzzles and figure out what took place to put you in the situation you are now in. The game was released back in January for PC with some positive reviews behind it, and now PS5 owners will get to experience the mystery for themselves when its released sometime in Q2 2022. What's more, Meridiem will be releasing a special boxed edition of the game across European territories sometime in the later half of the year, but what's included in that set has yet to be revealed.

The old Castevet manor has just been uninhabited, many mysteries await you in the creepy walls of this old residence. Unravel the secrets of Insomnis and fight against your own destiny in a story full of intrigue and horror! Joe Castevet has just inherited an old mansion on the outskirts of the countryside. What Joe doesn't realise is that this family legacy is cursed. Discover the dark secrets buried deep in the Castevet abode as you fight against your own destiny in a story field with intrigue and terror! Explore your grandfather's mansion where nothing is as it seems. Rooms will change, bringing your worst nightmares to life as you Immerse yourself in a morally ambiguous narrative, where nothing is as it seems. Solve original, complex puzzles in your search for answers but make your decisions with caution as the fate of the characters will depend on it.