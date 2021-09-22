Insurgency: Sandstorm Receives New Cinematic Console Trailer

New World Interactive and Focus Entertainment dropped a new cinematic trailer today for the console version of Insurgency: Sandstorm. The trailer isn't that long, but you're getting about as good of an introduction to the game and how things play out at every moment in a very dramatic setting. It's you and your unit against an entire army at any given time. Enjoy the trailer down below as the game will drop onto Xbox and PlayStation consoles on September 29th, 2021.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is a team-based, tactical FPS based on lethal close quarters combat and objective-oriented multiplayer gameplay. Sequel to the indie breakout FPS Insurgency, Sandstorm is reborn, improved, expanded, and bigger in every way. Experience the intensity of modern combat where skill is rewarded, and teamwork wins the fight. Prepare for a hardcore depiction of combat with deadly ballistics, light attack vehicles, destructive artillery, and HDR audio putting the fear back into the genre.

Move with speed and caution as you push through the war-torn environments of a fictional contemporary conflict in the Middle East. Death comes fast, ammunition must be carefully managed, and the environment must be tactically navigated at every step toward victory. For the first time in an Insurgency game, customize your character to show your veterancy with diverse sets of clothing, uniforms, accessories, and character voices. Coordinate fire support with your team, engage enemies with vehicle mounted machine guns, and go head to head in small scale high speed PvP and co-op matches. Wield new weapons and new upgrades to outmaneuver, outflank, and outsmart the enemy. Continuing Insurgency's acclaim as the most atmospheric shooter, Sandstorm is built on Unreal 4 to bring its gritty close-quarters combat into a whole new era of realism. Skill is rewarded, and survival is paramount. Feel every bullet, and fear every impact.