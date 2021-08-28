Insurgency: Sandstorm Will Release On Consoles In Late September

Focus Home Interactive and New World Interactive announced during Gamescom 2021 that Insurgency: Sandstorm is coming to consoles. The game is nearly three years old but has been a decent hit for the company on PC. Now they're bringing the game complete with all the content that has been released in the past over to both Xbox One and PS4 players. The game will eventually receive XSX and PS5 enhancements and console features in 2022, but for now, it's being sold in three different editions on pre-order depending on how many extras you want with the game. The console version will officially release on September 29th.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is a team-based, tactical FPS based on lethal close quarters combat and objective-oriented multiplayer gameplay. Sequel to the indie breakout FPS Insurgency, Sandstorm is reborn, improved, expanded, and bigger in every way. Experience the intensity of modern combat where skill is rewarded, and teamwork wins the fight. Prepare for a hardcore depiction of combat with deadly ballistics, light attack vehicles, destructive artillery, and HDR audio putting the fear back into the genre.

Move with speed and caution as you push through the war-torn environments of a fictional contemporary conflict in the Middle East. Death comes fast, ammunition must be carefully managed, and the environment must be tactically navigated at every step toward victory. For the first time in an Insurgency game, customize your character to show your veterancy with diverse sets of clothing, uniforms, accessories, and character voices. Coordinate fire support with your team, engage enemies with vehicle mounted machine guns, and go head to head in small scale high speed PvP and co-op matches. Wield new weapons and new upgrades to outmaneuver, outflank, and outsmart the enemy. Continuing Insurgency's acclaim as the most atmospheric shooter, Sandstorm is built on Unreal 4 to bring its gritty close-quarters combat into a whole new era of realism. Skill is rewarded, and survival is paramount. Feel every bullet, and fear every impact.