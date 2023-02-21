Interstellar Adventure Platformer Astronimo Announced For 2023 Astronimo will be coming to PC sometime later this year, but for now, enjoy the introduction trailer to this interstellar platformer.

Coatsink and Thunderful Publishing revealed their latest game Astronimo earlier this month, set to come out later in 2023. This brand-new title will mix a couple of genres together as you will be doing a little platforming and a little customization in this quirky interstellar adventure game. You will spend your time charting an entire galaxy filled with different creatures and places to go. The team will be releasing an Early Access version sometime later this year with three full planets and over 20 hours of content. You'll start with one major planet to visit, with an additional two planets being rolled out on the road before the game gets a full release. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer.

"While mining for minerals in the vast reaches of the galaxy, four Hypergiant Inc employees crash-land on a small uncharted planet and become hopelessly stranded there. In the hopes of reuniting with their fleet, players must help them to scour every inch of the planetary surface in search of valuable resources to solve puzzles in creative and unique ways, then build a shuttle and fuel it to launch back into space. You can even take things a step further with customization that stretches the bounds of your imagination on the Community Moon from day one."

"The Community Moon gives players tools to populate a planet, and Garage Mode makes crafting the unimaginable easy with the use of drag, drop and distribute tools. Share your unique creations on Steam Workshop for the Astronimo community to see. If you're already itching to jump into your space suit, you can also apply for the technical beta, which is live right now and runs until February 27. Prospective players are already heading into the game's communities on Discord and Twitter, so why not join them, and count yourself among the early pioneers on this vibrant new space venture."