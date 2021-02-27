Into A Dream Will Arrive For Switch & PS4 On March 4th

Top Hat Studios announced today that they will be releasing Into A Dream for both the Nintendo Switch and PS4 on March 4th, 2021. Developed by FFT Games, this is a narrative-driven puzzle game by Filipe F. Thomaz that tackles several themes like depression, hopelessness, love, and compassion, all from a different perspective for you to look through. The game will have you waking up in a weird state with a recording telling you that your mind is now somehow connected to the dreams of a man called Luke William, who has been diagnosed with severe depression. Will you be able to help Luke in any way? You can check out the trailer below and a little more on the story. Pre-orders are currently open for the Switch, no word yet on when they'll open for the PS4.

In Into A Dream you wake up in a mysterious place devoid of all your memories and come upon a recording addressed to you. As you listen to it, you realize that your mind has been linked to the dreams of a Luke Williams, a man diagnosed with severe depression. You are Luke's last hope and must prevent him from… fading away. Delving deep into Luke's dreams, where memories and symbols are blended together, you are expected to disclose the events and actions that have led Luke to his darkness. You will meet his close family and friends and must find ways to trick him into letting you access his darker dreams and unveil the emotional, powerful and heartbreaking journey of his life. Luke's life is in your hands. You have to help him take the first step towards recovery; to make him see that his life matters… You are his last hope.