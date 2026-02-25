Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: invincible, Invincible VS, Powerplex

Invincible VS Revealed Powerplex Will Be On The Roster

Powerplex is the latest character to join Invincible VS, brining another superpowered villain to the fight ahead of the game's launch

Article Summary Powerplex joins the Invincible VS roster, bringing high-voltage attacks and deadly ranged combos.

Skybound Entertainment reveals a new character trailer showcasing Powerplex's electrifying abilities.

Invincible VS is a 3v3 superhero fighter set in the Invincible universe, launching April 30, 2026.

Game features cinematic story mode, Arcade, Training, and competitive multiplayer modes for fans.

Skybound Entertainment released a new character trailer for Invincible VS today as we got a better look at Powerplex. The unstable scientist Scott Duvall continues his never-ending mission to find Invincible and make him suffer for his losses, as his electric powers join the game's roster of fighters. You can check out his trailer here as the game is still scheduled to launch on PC and consoles on April 30, 2026.

Powerplex

Former GDA scientist turned high-voltage villain, Powerplex – a.k.a Scott Duvall – is a man riddled with grief after his sister and niece were killed during the destruction of Chicago, and he blames Invincible for their deaths. Harnessing his ability to convert kinetic energy into electricity, Powerplex lets his intense hatred and unrelenting anger drive him toward an unhinged quest for revenge, yielding disastrous results. In Invincible VS, he is a ranged Fighter able to maintain pressure and control spacing on opponents through electrified air attacks and excellent ground mobility, allowing for brutal combo strings.

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes, including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

