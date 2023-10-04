Posted in: Games, Hitman, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Feral Interactive, Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal, Hitman: World Of Assassination

IO Interactive Is Celebrating Their 25th Anniversary

IO Interactive is celebrating 25 years of being around by announcing some special events and activations in various Hitman titles.

IO Interactive is marking its 25th Anniversary of being a gaming company, with some special events coming out over the next few weeks. As you may have guessed, everything is tied to the Hitman universe, as they have released a roadmap and given details of what's to come throughout October below. They've also made a dedicated website to all things IO, as you'll take a trip down memory lane to see where they've been and how far they've come since launching back in 1998.

Hitman: World of Assassination Events

Players are invited to join the celebrations and enjoy a long list of in-game events. Two Elusive Target Missions, Bad Boy and The Food Critic, will return to the game, available between October 13th and 23rd and October 20th and 30th, respectively. Hitman: World of Assassination will also offer new challenges and cool suits to its players throughout the month of October. Notably, The Mills Reverie Halloween Event will be back on October 26th. Starting on the same day, the Codename 47 challenge will allow fans to unlock a retro skin and suit for Agent 47. On October 27th, livestream fans will be able to unlock an exclusive Purple Streak Suit as a Twitch drop while watching their favorite content creators.

Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal

Hitman: Blood Money, the game that tied Agent 47's origin story to his confrontations with the Franchise, a rival organization to his handlers at the International Contract Agency, has already been remastered and ported on many platforms throughout the years since its release in 2006. Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal, a new version of the game developed and published by Feral Interactive in partnership with IO Interactive, will soon be launching on Android and iOS devices, and on Nintendo Switch. IO Interactive wants to offer a gaming experience for all players, new and old. Those already familiar with Hitman: Blood Money will get a chance to relive the game on the go, whilst new players to the IP can experience the famous high-stakes infiltration gameplay first-hand. Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal will be released this Autumn on iOS and Android devices, with the Switch release following this winter.

Elusive Target Mission: DJ Dimitri Vegas

Players of Hitman: World of Assassination will get to enjoy the next Elusive Target Mission: The Drop on October 27. They will be tasked with eliminating an international DJ-turned-drug lord, modeled on the appearance of world-renowned DJ Dimitri Vegas. For a limited time, players will get to take part in the unique do-or-die contract. It will be up to them to find numerous ways to get Agent 47 to infiltrate a Berlin club and eliminate the threat posed by the double-faced musician.

