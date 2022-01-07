IOGEAR Reveals Multiple Products During CES 2022

IOGEAR revealed several new products during CES 2022 this year as they are providing new options across the board for gamers. The team really rolled out the bandwagon this year as they brought nearly two dozen new products across the board to show off for this year's event. We're going to show them off below and do our best to highlight some of the standouts. But basically, the company rolled out an entirely new line of items in nearly every category people look into at the convention.

KeyMander Nexus Gaming KVM

World's first Gaming KVM switch allows sharing a monitor, keyboard/mouse, and headset between a PC and multiple game consoles

Supports 4K@60Hz HDMI 2.0 video with DynaSync

Use a keyboard and mouse in place of your controller on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch game systems

Built-in gaming DAC to enhance game audio

The crossover function lets you swap controllers between PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Play FPS (First Person Shooter) games like PUBG and Call of Duty with increased speed and accuracy

Android and iOS apps provide configuration for custom key mapping, mouse sensitivity, macro functions, and more

Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth while gaming to make on-the-fly adjustments

HVER STEALTH Gaming Keyboard

Full-size gaming keyboard with brown, boxed-style mechanical switches

Toned down cosmetic design for a more universal appeal

Edge-lit illumination with programmable per-key RGB lighting

Programmable keys for macro functions, shortcuts, etc.

Kaliber Gaming software to set custom backlight and keyboard functions

Full N-Key Rollover so you never miss a keystroke!

Double injected keycaps that never wear off

Brushed aluminum top panel with floating key design

W-A-S-D keys and arrow keys can be swapped in-game for MMO players and left-handed gamers

Windows key lockout prevents accidental pop up while gaming

Heavyweight keyboard base for added stability when typing or gaming

Gold-plated USB connector with the braided cable jacket

UNIKOMM Universal Gaming Headphones

Universal stereo headset for use with Xbox One, PS4, PC/Mac, and mobile devices

Large 50mm drivers deliver immersive highs and powerful bass

Flexible boom microphone for gaming chat

Built-in thumbwheel volume control for easy adjustments

Built-in microphone mute switch

Dual swiveling earcups provide better and more comfortable fit

Noise isolating, ergonomic ear cup design for detailed sound and maximum comfort

Soft-cushioned memory foam headband conforms to head for better fit

Includes Y adapter for PCs with separate speaker and mic jacks

3.5mm 4-pole stereo connector for universal compatibility

90-degree angle connector helps prevent broken audio connectors on console controllers

4K Video Extender/Splitter Over CAT5/6 Kit

Near-zero latency transmission

Supports 4K@60Hz, YUV 4:4:4, and 18Gbps bandwidth.

Innovative cascade design (up to 10 receivers)

Primary receiver extends the range to 230 ft. and each secondary receiver extends the range 165 ft.

Supports ARC and CEC function.

Bi-directional IR passes back control.

HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2.

HDR and Dolby audio(Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital).

The receiver can extract the digital audio from the transmitter through the S/PDIF port.

The transmitter supports one HDMI loop out.

Industrial grade design: lightning protection, surge protection, and ESD Protection.

4K Wireless HD TV Connection Kit

Connect any HDMI source to an HDMI TV/projector.

Resolutions up to 4K @30Hz.

Transmits High-Definition Video and Audio.

One-to-one screen mirroring.

Up to 100 ft transmission in an optimum environment

Plug-N-Play solution, zero configuration.

Ideal for home entertainment & office presentation

Family vacation video and picture sharing

HDMI and HDCP Compliant.

WPA2 security protection

Simple setup, Plug-n-Play, already paired.

No Software needed or required

2-Port 4K HDMI Cable KVM Switch with Audio

Control 2 4K HDMI computers using a single keyboard, mouse, and HDMI video console

Up to Cinema 4K video quality (4096×2160 @60Hz)

Small form factor with cable built-in

HDMI Compliant, HDCP 2.2 Compliant

Support USB Plug and Play

USB Port support USB peripheral sharing

Computer selection via remote port selector

No external power needed

Multi-OS support – Win, Mac, and Linux