Iron Harvest Releases A New Massive Update With A New Game Mode

Deep Silver revealed this week that Iron Harvest has received a massive content update adding in a brand new mode to play. We have descriptions of what's been added below, but the shorthand version is that the new mode is called Drop Zone, in which you will have to go around collecting stockpiles of goods that have been airdropped into the map in various locations. Meanwhile, the game will also be taking on some new DLC that will un you $4 to add to the game when it's released mid-December, as players can take on the Rusviet Revolution.

Is it a plane? Is it a bird? It is a … crate? New game mode "Drop Zone" is coming to the world of Iron Harvest. In Drop Zone players collect stockpiles that are airdropped across the map. The first player to collect enough Victory Points wins. Multiple stockpiles can drop simultaneously and take time to collect. Protecting dropped stockpiles while securing future drop zones is the key to victory. Drop Zone will be available on all existing skirmish maps and can be played in Skirmish, Ranked, Quick Match, and custom matches. In the Rusviet Revolution story DLC, over 100 years ago the real Russian revolution came to a halt when the red forces won the final battles at the Krim. Though the alternate history of 1920+ never has seen this kind of revolution until now, December 17 marks the day the Rusviet people will rise against the Tsar. Rusviet Revolution sees the player experience new story content over the course of four new single player maps – shedding some light on the mysterious Rasputin. These maps will be free for all Kickstarter backers and Iron Harvest Digital Deluxe owners on December 17.