Smalland: Survive The Wilds VR Confirms May Launch Date

Merge Games has confirmed the official release date for Smalland: Survive The Wilds VR, as it will arrive the first week of May.

Merge Games confirmed the official release date for Smalland: Survive The Wilds VR this week, as the game is headed to Meta Quest in early May. The team has been working with publisher Maximum Entertainment to bring about a VR version of the title as you attempt to survive among the bugs, insects, and other creatures that occupy the world at a fraction of the size we do. Which we will have a chance to play when the game arrives on May 2. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we now wait out the next couple of weeks for it to arrive.

Smalland: Survive The Wilds VR

From the world of Smalland: Survive the Wilds, immerse yourself into a new epic single-player adventure as a Smallfolk in a gigantic world. After centuries of living underground, the Smallfolk emerge from their burrows to reclaim the Overland now that the giants have gone. Explore, scavenge, craft, and build as you fight to gain a foothold in this hostile new world.

BUILD: Scavenge or refine resources to construct encampments with multiple material tiers, from wood to stone. Build your own permanent structure safely at the top of your very own Great Tree.

Scavenge or refine resources to construct encampments with multiple material tiers, from wood to stone. Build your own permanent structure safely at the top of your very own Great Tree. CRAFT: Pick up your builder's hammer at the workbench and craft the various weapons, armor sets, and tools that'll aid your survival in this vast, dangerous world.

Pick up your builder's hammer at the workbench and craft the various weapons, armor sets, and tools that'll aid your survival in this vast, dangerous world. CONQUER: Experience a world ruled by giant insects, arachnids, and more. Some take kindly to strange beings in their territory; others do not. Tame and customize creatures to join your stable and take arms against enemies – this world and its inhabitants are yours to conquer.

Experience a world ruled by giant insects, arachnids, and more. Some take kindly to strange beings in their territory; others do not. Tame and customize creatures to join your stable and take arms against enemies – this world and its inhabitants are yours to conquer. EXPLORE: Adventure through a land forgotten by time, with ancient relics from a long-forgotten era. Traverse stone sewers, sandy beaches, winding tunnels, and dense caverns as you explore the land of the giants.

