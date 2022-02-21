ITORAH Receives A New Release Date & New Trailer

Assemble Entertainment revealed today that ITORAH has a release date, and with it came a brand new trailer. Developed by Grimbart Tales, the team has been teasing it for the past few months, showing off their 2.5D Mesoamerican-influenced side-scrolling platformer. Now we finally know that the game will be released for both Steam and GOG on March 21st, 2022. We have more info on the game for you below, as well as a brand new trailer to check out as you can see how the game will look and play on PC.

ITORAH boasts a visually stunning art style and breathtaking environments, complemented by carefully crafted depictions of verdant forests and ancient temples. Despite its deceptively breathtaking visuals, the story is a tragic, bittersweet saga of sacrifice and loss. Together with her smart-mouthed sentient weapon, an axe named Koda, Itorah will journey through the cursed land while unraveling its mysteries, told through enchanting gameplay and meticulously illustrated cutscenes. Hand-Crafted Quality: Explore a beautifully realized world inspired by South and Central American landscapes, each lovingly hand-painted by the development team to breathe life into the world of Nahucan.

Explore a beautifully realized world inspired by South and Central American landscapes, each lovingly hand-painted by the development team to breathe life into the world of Nahucan.

When she isn't hacking and slashing her way across the landscape, Itorah will need to keep her jumping and dodging skills as sharp as her axe as she conquers progressively more difficult puzzles and platforming challenges.

With axe in hand, battle and subdue Nahucan's voracious fauna through exciting and challenging boss fights.

As the old saying goes, the "real treasure is the friends we make along the way." Meet a variety of odd, quirky characters who may or may not help Itorah on her quest.