Jackbox Games Announces New Partnership With Amazon

Jackbox Games have formed a new partnership with Amazon that will bring several of their Party pack titles to Smart TV services

Jackbox Games revealed this week they have formed a new partnership with Amazon, as they will present several titles on its service for players using Smart TVs.The shorthand is that Jackbox will launch a dedicated app with AWS GameLift Streams, allowing players to select one of several Party Pack titles from the service and play directly from a TV without having to download the full packs. No word on what games will be available in the pack, but a beta version of this service is coming sometime this Spring. We have the full statement from Jackbox below.

Jackbox Games x Amazon

For over a decade, Jackbox Games has been making party games to bring you and your friends closer together – or in the case of Bomb Corp, drive you further apart. It has always been our goal to bring these games to as many people as possible and make them as easy to play as we can. That is why we are announcing a new Jackbox app that will allow you to play Jackbox Games on your smart TV and other platforms.

How can we pull off such a technical miracle? The same way anyone does anything these days: The Cloud! Partnering with AWS GameLift Streams allows us to quickly launch and stream games to all sorts of devices from smart TVs to web applications to… I don't know… a watch, probably. But let's not. Gathering around your watch for a game of Fibbage is super-dumb. The initial version of this service will offer a small collection of ad-supported games for free, but as the service matures, we intend to also offer our entire catalog of games for a subscription fee. We're hoping to bring a beta version of this service to one or two smart TV platforms in the Spring of 2025, with more platforms and features to follow if y'all like it.

(We hope you like it!)

