Jackbox Games To Publish My Arms Are Longer Now

Jackbox Games annoinced this week that they have signed on for publishing duties for the latest indie title, My Arms Are Longer Now

Players control a stretchy-armed thief using unique stealth, comedy, and puzzle mechanics.

Developed by Australian talents Matthew Jackson and Millie Holton, set for Fall 2026 PC release.

My Arms Are Longer Now promises outrageous levels and single-player fun in Jackbox's signature style.

Toot Games has entered a new agreement this week with Jackbox Games, as they will take on publishing duties for their latest game, My Arms Are Longer Now. The two teams dropped the news in a new trailer to come out this week, as they plan to launch it for PC via Steam and Epic in Fall 2026, and then eventually coming to consoles in 2027. Enjoy the latest trailer here, along with mroe info and quotes from the announcement below.

My Arms Are Longer Now

You are a yucky long-armed thief. Snake through levels, retract like a vacuum cord, or put on a sock to seduce a lonely guard – whatever it takes to pull off the perfect heist! My Arms Are Longer Now blends physical comedy, creative puzzle design and unique stealth gameplay. The game is developed by a small Australian indie team led by Matthew Jackson, previously game designer on Need for Speed: No Limits and nominated for Excellence in Micro Games at the 2023 Freeplay Awards, and Millie Holton, creator of the Long Head web comedy series with tens of millions of views to date and a nomination for Best Online Drama or Comedy from the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts. Each of My Arms Are Longer Now's levels present players with a new environment that will twist their arm in ridiculous ways, from stealing bicycles to ruining children's birthday parties.

"My Arms Are Longer Now is unapologetically weird. It's the kind of game that makes you laugh first and then surprises you with how thoughtfully it's designed," said Andy Kniaz, VP of Business Development and International, Jackbox Games. "Toot Games is exactly the kind of creative partner we want as we expand Jackbox's publishing efforts."

"Funny, creative, and hardworking people are behind everything we make at Jackbox. As we explored expanding our work into publishing, we knew that we wanted to find the right team to help us make a first impression," said Mike Bilder, CEO, Jackbox Games. "It was clear from our first meeting with Matthew and the team that Toot shares our creative priorities and ambitions for delivering distinct, unconventional styles of entertainment and play, even despite the thousands of miles that separate us. Our players have asked us for a fun single-player experience in Jackbox's tone and we look forward to seeing My Arms Are Longer Now deliver on that."

