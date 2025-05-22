Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: Doominate, Jackbox Party Pack 11

Jackbox Party Pack 11 Reveals Next Game: Doominate

Jackbox Party Pack 11 has revealed the second new gamne being added to the title, as Doominate takes something sweet and twists its meaning

Article Summary Doominate is the newest game revealed for Jackbox Party Pack 11, coming this fall from Jackbox Games.

This creative game challenges players to hilariously ruin and twist each other's wholesome prompts for laughs.

Doominate features 1v1 battles, running jokes, and a redemption round to "un-destroy" funny ideas.

Game director Brooke Breit says Doominate is perfect for inside jokes and discovering new friendships.

Jackbox Games revealed the latest addition to Jackbox Party Pack 11, as the second new game coming this fall is called Doominate. The game is literally designed for you to take nice things and ruin them by putting your own little twist on things, all with the design of getting some laughs. You'll take other players prompts, change them up, and attempt to get points from the change. It feels a bit like Quiplash, only more on the creative end, using content that you and everyone else make. Youc an find out more in the trailer and info below, as we continue to wait for the release date to be confirmed.

Jackbox Party Pack 11 – Doominate

Doominate is a chaotic twist on joke-writing games where players take turns destroying each other's wholesome ideas, all in the name of comedy. The goal? Take something nice, and add a little doom to wreck it… hilariously. Players build running jokes step-by-step by adding unexpected twists to each other's prompts. The doominated prompts face off in 1v1-style battles, with the funniest (or most devastating) getting your vote. But the destruction isn't forever. Every player gets a shot at redemption in the final round, when they can try to "un-destroy" their friends' ideas with another revision to bring some heart back into the chaos. Whether you're crafting a clever twist or rescuing a wrecked idea, Doominate is all about creative sabotage, surprise turns, and big laughs.

"There's a lot of opportunity to enjoy Doominate with friends and family or people you don't know that well!" said game director Brooke Breit. "You either find yourself indulging in inside jokes and deep references, or learning a heck of a lot about your new friends because when it comes down to it, it's more fun to destroy things with others!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!