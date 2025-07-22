Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: Hear Say, Jackbox Party Pack 11

Jackbox Party Pack 11 Reveals Next Game: Hear Say

Jackbox Party Pack 11 has dropped another trailer and info for the next game in the pack, as we get a look at Hear Say

Article Summary Jackbox Party Pack 11 reveals Hear Say, a new voice-driven game using your phone's microphone.

Players record lines and sound effects for bizarre video clips, then see results in absurd mashups.

Hear Say uses mic filtering so everyone sounds great, even in chaotic party environments.

The game features hundreds of fun prompts and encourages players to get silly and creative together.

Jackbox Games revealed the next game to be included in Jackbox Party Pack 11, as we got our first look at Hear Say. This is a game where you'll need a mobile device to play, as it will require you to use the microphone to create sounds as part of the gameplay. While we have a description below, its best if you watch the tailer to get a better idea of how this one works. Enjoy the info as we're still waiting on a release date reveal.

Jackbox Party Pack 11 – Hear Say

In Hear Say, your voice takes center stage. Players record their own lines and sound effects for bizarre, unseen video clips using just their phones. Once everyone's audio is stitched together into a surreal final scene, the group votes for the funniest and most fitting soundscape. The game uses microphone filtering tech to spotlight each player's voice like they're in a professional studio, no matter how chaotic the party gets. Add in animations, stock footage mashups, and some of the weirdest prompts Jackbox has ever written, and you've got a party game that's built to be heard and seen. Hear Say is designed to be funny in three distinct ways: when you record your sounds, when you hear them echoed back during play, and when they're woven into an absurd final video.

"The moment you record a silly noise, you're sharing a part of yourself that isn't often public," said Creative Director Alina Constantin. "The final game provides over a hundred different situations to make sounds for, and we've paid particular attention to provide opportunities for all kinds of players, especially for those who might not think they can do it, or be funny out loud. This game brings folks to be giddy and raw all together, and has friends who've played for a decade delight in new sides of each other."

