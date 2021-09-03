Jackbox Party Pack 8 Releases Its First Official Trailer

Jackbox Games has been teasing it for a few months, but over PAX West weekend, we finally get to see the Jackbox Party Pack 8 trailer. Down at the bottom, you can see the complete package as they bring in four brand new games and one reimagined favorite to the mix, giving you a ton of party options whether you can do it together or separated across great spaces. While its cool to see the trailer, we still don't have a release date for the game beyond "this fall", so hopefully that info will be dropping shortly as we're surprised they didn't include it here.

Drawful Animate: (3 -10 players) – It's alive! The guessing game with terrible drawings and hilariously wrong answers makes a dynamic return. In this revamped title, players create looping, two-frame animations based on weird and random titles.

Job Job: (3-10 players) – Use other people's words to create unique and funny answers to classic job interview questions. Go head to head to see who scores the job!

The Poll Mine: (2-10 players) A survey game that's all about YOU! Split into teams and see who can escape from the witch's lair! Players individually rank their choices to a difficult question, then must guess how the group answered as a whole. How well do you know your friends?!

The Wheel of Enormous Proportions: (4-8 players) – Trivia has never been so large! A fantastic, mystical wheel challenges you with a variety of trivia prompts. Winners are awarded slices of the Wheel's face with a chance to win big with each nail-biting spin. In the end, one player will have their most burning question answered by the great Wheel.

Weapons Drawn: (4-8 players) – A social deduction game where everyone is both a murderer and a detective. Players doodle all the clues, hiding a letter from their name in the weapon drawings. Can you solve murders while trying to get away with your own.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Jackbox Party Pack 8 Official Trailer (https://youtu.be/d_DAQFaHPfk)