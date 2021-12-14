Japanese Horror Icon Ringu Is Headed To Dead by Daylight

Behaviour Interactive revealed a brand new killer is on the way to Dead By Daylight as in infamous horror icon Ringu is coming in March 2022. The company has teamed up with Japanese entertainment editor and publisher Kadokawa to integrate its cult franchise into its horror game to give players brand new chills. If you've never seen it, this is the stuff of nightmare fuel, which has been happening ever since it was introduced in the early '90s as Kōji Suzuki's Ring. This new Chapter for the horror game will be inspired by that novel and the original feature film, so while it may not quite match the western version that fans are probably more familiar with, it will give them a pretty good sense of what the original was designed to be and bring you just as much horror as before. You can check out the teaser trailer below as we wait to see more details next year.

"The importance of the Ringu franchise in Japan, and its influence on culture around the world are undeniable. To be given the opportunity to dive into that legendary story as we bring this creation into Dead By Daylight is an immense honor", says Mathieu Côté, Game Director, Dead By Daylight. "This new Chapter will give our players something intensely dark and troubling, a real heart-pounding experience that adds to the already high intensity of our game." "We are very excited about the collaboration with Behaviour Interactive and the Dead By Daylight team. We'll be sending one of our most haunting characters into the Fog to pour down horrors that will rival all the great predecessors", shared Reiko Imayasu, Producer, Kadokawa Corporation. "Fans should beware of their heart; this deadly newcomer will definitely strike them, and they will tremble with fear whilst they wait."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dead by Daylight | Ringu | Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/BcUJfHMuHrc)