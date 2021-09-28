Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts Secret Rare Reveal Part 4

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with cards from earlier this year that appeared in the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High Class Decks. Let's take a look at the set's newly revealed Secret Rares.

All right, here we have two Full Arts. The Crabominable… man, I think that this is the Gordie of Fusion Arts and, by extension, the English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. By that, I refer to the Gordie trainer card from the latest English Pokémon TCG set, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Many content creators and collectors on social media expressed fear that they'd pull Gordie, a card that was seen as uninteresting compared to virtually every other card that could be pulled. Considering the fact that most Japanese booster boxes come with one Secret Rare with Full Arts counting as Secret Rares, pulling this undesirable card could be brutal. That said, the Boltund next to it? Wow. The Pokémon TCG really went all out with the Full Arts in this set, making some of them as desirable at Alternate Arts. The background of this Boltund is stunning. I actually watched a few openings and saw two collectors pull this card. While the picture from PokeBeach is great, seeing the card on video with the light illuminating the texture takes it to the next level.

Fusion Arts was released in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.