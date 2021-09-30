Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts Secret Rare Reveal Part 6

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with cards from earlier this year that appeared in the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High Class Decks. Let's take a look at the set's newly revealed Secret Rares.

This time around, we have two Full Art Trainer Supporters. In Japanese sets, these are considered Secret Rares. On the left, we have Sidney. He is a Dark-type trainer known as a member of Hoenn's Elite Four. Here, it looks like he's shaping his little mohawk up, maybe getting ready to record a TikTok or something. Then, we have the card that is likely to be the most valuable Trainer Supporter of the set: Elesa's Sparkle. Elesa is the Electric-type Gym Leader of Nimbasa Gym in the Unova Region. She has never been on a Full Art card before, with her only appearance as a Trainer in the Legendary Treasures Radiant Collection subset. This card has some Tron action going with the effect, and the high quality of the art compared with the "waifu tax" that drives up the value of Pokémon TCG cards is probably going to impact this one. Outside of the Marnie Full Arts, though, we haven't seen the Sword & Shield era impacted as much by the chase for this style of cards as we saw in Sun & Moon, which saw cards featuring female Supporters driven up hundreds of dollars, making complete sets all but unobtainable for most collectors.

Fusion Arts was released in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.