Japan's September 2021 Pokémon TCG Merch Features Umbreon, Elesa

A new wave of merch has been announced by the Japanese Pokémon TCG. This Pokémon Center Japan-exclusive merch will include deck boxes, sleeves, and more featuring Pokémon such as Umbreon, Sylveon, and Emolga, and trainers including Elesa who is expected to get a Full Art in the Japanese set, Fusion Arts, releasing tomorrow.

Some of these new Pokémon Center Japan products include:

Grassy Garden Card Sleeves featuring Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Sunflora, Sudowoodo, Hoppip, Rowlet, Shaymin, and more.

Grassy Garden Deck Box featuring Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Shaymin, and more.

Umbreon Card Sleeves featuring Moon Ball artwork.

Umbreon Card File featuring Moon Ball artwork.

Mewtwo Card Sleeves featuring Master Ball artwork.

Sylveon Card Sleeves featuring Love Ball artwork.

Sylveon Card File featuring Love Ball artwork.

Piplup's Daily Life Card Sleeves featuring Piplup and Oshawott.

Piplup's Daily Life Deck Box featuring Piplup and Empoleon.

Elesa's Holiday Card Sleeves featuring Elesa, Emolga, and Zebstrika.

Elesa's Holiday Deck Box featuring Elesa, Emolga, and Zebstrika.

Dynamax Mew Card Sleeves featuring the Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts official pack art.

Dynamax Mew Deck Box featuring the Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts official pack art.

Dynamax Mew Large Deck Box featuring the Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts official pack art.

Latios and Latias Assist Card Sleeves.

Latios and Latias Assist Large Deck Box.

Chandelure Card Sleeves.

Smeargle Card Sleeves.

High Class Black Card Box.

These Pokémon TCG products will be released tomorrow in Japan along with Fusion Arts. I think this selection shows how Japanese accessories go the extra mile. The major area — in fact, the only area — where I find the English-language TCG lacking is the card sleeves, which are matte and a bit boring at times. Their biggest sin? Starting with 2021's offerings, they have a foggy surface that dulls the appearance of the artwork. The sleeves from Japan are buttery smooth and perfectly clear, with intensely amazing artwork. While I dramatically prefer how the English-language Pokémon TCG handles both major expansion releases and promo cards, it'd be nice to see them directly adapt Japan's merch like this and release it for international audiences.