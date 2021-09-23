Japan's September 2021 Pokémon TCG Merch Features Umbreon, Elesa
A new wave of merch has been announced by the Japanese Pokémon TCG. This Pokémon Center Japan-exclusive merch will include deck boxes, sleeves, and more featuring Pokémon such as Umbreon, Sylveon, and Emolga, and trainers including Elesa who is expected to get a Full Art in the Japanese set, Fusion Arts, releasing tomorrow.
Some of these new Pokémon Center Japan products include:
- Grassy Garden Card Sleeves featuring Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Sunflora, Sudowoodo, Hoppip, Rowlet, Shaymin, and more.
- Grassy Garden Deck Box featuring Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Shaymin, and more.
- Umbreon Card Sleeves featuring Moon Ball artwork.
- Umbreon Card File featuring Moon Ball artwork.
- Mewtwo Card Sleeves featuring Master Ball artwork.
- Sylveon Card Sleeves featuring Love Ball artwork.
- Sylveon Card File featuring Love Ball artwork.
- Piplup's Daily Life Card Sleeves featuring Piplup and Oshawott.
- Piplup's Daily Life Deck Box featuring Piplup and Empoleon.
- Elesa's Holiday Card Sleeves featuring Elesa, Emolga, and Zebstrika.
- Elesa's Holiday Deck Box featuring Elesa, Emolga, and Zebstrika.
- Dynamax Mew Card Sleeves featuring the Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts official pack art.
- Dynamax Mew Deck Box featuring the Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts official pack art.
- Dynamax Mew Large Deck Box featuring the Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts official pack art.
- Latios and Latias Assist Card Sleeves.
- Latios and Latias Assist Large Deck Box.
- Chandelure Card Sleeves.
- Smeargle Card Sleeves.
- High Class Black Card Box.
These Pokémon TCG products will be released tomorrow in Japan along with Fusion Arts. I think this selection shows how Japanese accessories go the extra mile. The major area — in fact, the only area — where I find the English-language TCG lacking is the card sleeves, which are matte and a bit boring at times. Their biggest sin? Starting with 2021's offerings, they have a foggy surface that dulls the appearance of the artwork. The sleeves from Japan are buttery smooth and perfectly clear, with intensely amazing artwork. While I dramatically prefer how the English-language Pokémon TCG handles both major expansion releases and promo cards, it'd be nice to see them directly adapt Japan's merch like this and release it for international audiences.