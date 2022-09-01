Jimmy Fund Let's Game "Quest 2 Defy Cancer" Fundraiser Starts Today

The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has announced the official launch of its Jimmy Fund Let's Game "Quest 2 Defy Cancer" fundraising initiative today. If you haven't heard of this effort before, this is a dedicated campaign that will be running all throughout September as they will aim to raise awareness around the organization's pediatric cancer research and treatment efforts. The fundraiser will feature a number of individuals helping to promote that cause including streamers, influencers, and content creators across the board as they will use their platforms to help raise funds for the cause. If you happen to be a streamer and are looking to participate and help, you can sign up to host a fundraiser at this link. We have more info don't he event and a quote from the organization below.

"We are extremely grateful for the support of the community. Without it, Dana-Farber cannot continue to make strides towards curing cancer," said Katherine Bahrawy, Associate Director of Event Fundraising. "We have such a strong community of amazing supporters who have been impacted by cancer and want to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients and families. We are hoping to grow this amazing community by adding charity streamers to our Jimmy Fund family." The Jimmy Fund invites content creators, streamers, and influencers from the video game, pop culture, and entertainment spaces to participate in the campaign by signing up and streaming during September. Participating talent will receive rewards and incentives in the form of the "Jimmy Fund Quest Chest," a real-life loot box containing everything needed to start streaming and making content for the cause, along with some keepsake merchandise. Additionally, participating streamers will receive a batch of video game codes from sponsoring developers and publishers for community contests and giveaways centered around meeting fundraising goals.