Scopely & Hasbro Come Together For Monopoly GO! Physical Edition

Take Monopoly GO! on the go with this new physical edition of the mobile app game, based on the popular Hasbro board game.

Article Summary Scopely & Hasbro launch Monopoly GO! physical board game with app features.

Each game is fast-paced, lasting around 15 minutes for quick fun.

Game includes code for an exclusive in-app digital token, expires 2025.

Monopoly GO! offers eight themed mini gameboards for diverse play.

Scopely and Hasbro have come together for a new physical board game release, as they have made a physical edition of Monopoly GO! This features almost all of the options from the mobile app, only with a bit of family fun and the ability to take it for travel. Play against each other in a fast race to claim properties, build moments, and be the person with the highest score at the end. The game also comes with a special code to get an in-game piece for the app featuring Mr. Monopoly's head. The game is available right now for $20 via Amazon and Target.

Monopoly GO! Board Game

Play the Monopoly GO! game in real life with friends and family! This Monopoly GO! game offers the addictive fun of the #1 mobile board game of 2023 in a tabletop version

Simultaneous Fun In Fast-Paced Rounds: In each round, players roll dice, and everyone moves their token around their own mini-board at the same time. Each quick-playing game is about 15 minutes

Unlock Exclusive Token In App: Includes a code for a free exclusive digital token to use in the Monopoly GO! app! (Code can be redeemed four times, but only once per account. Code expires Dec. 31, 2025)

Race To Build A Landmark: There's no money. Instead, whenever players land on a color space, they place that matching-colored landmark block on their board. Be the first to stack four matching-colored blocks to win

Pull Off Bank Heists Or Shutdowns: Make mischief with bank heists and activate shutdowns to sabotage rivals! And unlike in the app, players can see their opponents' reactions

Eight Exciting Locations: Choose from 4 double-sided mini gameboards with real and imagined locations, such as New York City, the Roaring 20s, and Unicorn Land

Great travel game For Anytime Play: This party game for ages 8+ is a fun game for Family Game Night, and because its pieces are stored in the game tray, it's an ideal portable game for vacations and on-the-go play

