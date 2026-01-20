Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jimmy & The Pulsating Mass, Penguin Pop Games, Starseed Games

Jimmy & The Pulsating Mass Reveals Console Enhanced Version

Jimmy & The Pulsating Mass is coming to consoles as the team have put together the Console Enhanced Version for a February launch

Article Summary Jimmy & The Pulsating Mass Console Enhanced Version launches for Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation in Feb 2026.

Classic JRPG inspired by Earthbound, Final Fantasy V, and Breath of Fire with unique Texas indie flair.

Explore dreamlike worlds as Jimmy, transforming into monsters to gain new abilities and solve mysteries.

Combines modernized turn-based combat, deep storylines, humor, and psychological horror for adults.

Indie game developer Starseed Games and publisher Penguin Pop Games have confirmed the console release date for Jimmy & The Pulsating Mass. Technically, this is called the Console Enhanced Version, as it includes every single update and content addition ever made to the game, as well as bug fixes and improvements, and even a little extra bonus content, all wrapped into a single title. Those of you who loved '90s JRPG titles will get a kick out of the references and influences from titles of the era as well. Enjoy the latest trailer here and the details below as the game will be released for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles on February 5, 2026.

Jimmy & The Pulsating Mass

Jimmy & The Pulsating Mass is a Japanese-style RPG made by a guy from Texas. It was very much influenced by SNES-era JRPGs, particularly Earthbound, Final Fantasy V, and the Breath of Fire series, among others. It was also heavily influenced by Yume Nikki. The game takes place in the dream of an eight-year-old boy. When an alien entity appears and threatens his family and the stability of the dream world itself, Jimmy sets out on an adventure to save his family and eradicate the threat of the Pulsating Mass. Along the way, Jimmy will have to work with his family, confront his own shortcomings, and brave the creeping nightmares of his subconscious.

Full-length Japanese-style RPG.

Classic turn-based combat with some modern sensibilities.

A big emphasis on exploration.

As an empathetic kid, Jimmy gains the ability to imagine himself as several of the monsters he meets, allowing him to interact with the world in new ways.

These different transformations can also be leveled up, granting Jimmy higher stats and new abilities.

A story for adults delivered from the perspective of a child.

Jokes and unspeakable horrors.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!