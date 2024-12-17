Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: charity, Jingle Jam

Jingle Jam 2024 Raises £2.7M For Several Charities

The annual Jingle Jam 2024 took place over the past two weeks, as they have raised funds for War Child and six more global charities

Article Summary Jingle Jam 2024 raises £2.7M, benefiting charities like War Child and CALM over two weeks of livestreams.

800 creators, including TommyInnit and Smosh Games, participated, garnering over 10 million views.

Donors of £35+ received a games bundle with titles like Two Point Campus, aided by major publishers.

Event supports diverse causes from mental health to sarcoma research with significant donations.

Organizers behind The Jingle Jam have concluded their fundraising efforts this week for 2024, as they have raised £2.7M for multiple charity organizations. Across two weeks' worth of livestreams from over 800 creators (including TommyInnit, The Spiffing Brit, and Smosh Games), culminating with over 10 million views, the event has an enormous amount of proceeds to divvy up among several charity partners, which include War Child and Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). We have more details from this announcement below, along with a couple of quotes from organizers.

The Jingle Jam 2024

Streams included Tommyinnit playing Minecraft with Technodad (father of creator Technoblade who passed away in 2022 from sarcoma cancer) fundraising for charity partner Sarcoma UK, the Smosh Games cast singing karaoke to fundraise for The Trevor Project, and The Spiffing Brit playing Skyrim to fundraise for Wallace & Gromit's Grand Appeal. Anyone who donated £35 or more could opt to receive the Jingle Jam 2024 Games Collection, a reward featuring 18 full games, including Two Point Campus, For The King II, and Shadows Of Doubt. The collection was further supported by publishers, including SEGA, Fireshine, Kepler Interactive, and Fellow Traveller.

"A huge thank you to all the viewers who donated generously to such wonderful causes, the developers and publishers who gave their games to the Collection for free, and to all the creators who took part in this year's Jingle Jam, putting together some of the most entertaining streams we've seen to date," said Rich Keith, chair of Jingle Jam Trustees.

"Every year, the Jingle Jam is an absolute joy to take part in," added Lewis Brindley, co-founder of Jingle Jam. "To see what the event has become over the past 13 years and how much good it's been able to support through money raised makes my heart soar. Thank you to everyone who donated and took part – now the work starts on next year's Jam!"

Autistica | £314,000 Raised – Creating a mental Health and Wellbeing Tips Hub for young autistic people.

– Creating a mental Health and Wellbeing Tips Hub for young autistic people. Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) | £470,000 Raised – Providing urgent mental healthy services for young people at risk of suicide.

– Providing urgent mental healthy services for young people at risk of suicide. Cool Earth | £280,000 Raised – A new approach to fighting climate change – back Indigenous peoples and protect the rainforest.

– A new approach to fighting climate change – back Indigenous peoples and protect the rainforest. Sarcoma UK | £269,000 Raised – Funding research, supporting those affected by sarcoma cancer, and campaigning for better treatments.

– Funding research, supporting those affected by sarcoma cancer, and campaigning for better treatments. The Trevor Project | £305,000 Raised – Working to end suicide among LGBTW+ young people through suicide prevention and crisis intervention.

– Working to end suicide among LGBTW+ young people through suicide prevention and crisis intervention. Wallace & Gromit's Grand Appeal | £396,000 Raised – The creation of a unique facility for Bristol Children's Hospital which will be named the Jingle Jam Building.

– The creation of a unique facility for Bristol Children's Hospital which will be named the Jingle Jam Building. War Child | £300,000 Raised – To protect, educate, and advocate for the rights of children impacted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

– To protect, educate, and advocate for the rights of children impacted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) | £339,000 Raised – Helping to end whaling and hunting for good so that whales and dolphins can keep performing their vital role in the ocean to help us fight climate and biodiversity breakdown.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!