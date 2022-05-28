JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Gets A September Release

Bandai Namco announced this week that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R will finally be coming out in early September. The company revealed that they will be releasing three different versions of the game on September 2nd for PC and all three major consoles. The Standard Edition will come out for $50, the Digital Deluxe Edition for $70, and the Collector's Bundle for $100. The latter two we have more info below. What's more, PlayStation owners will be getting a special Early Access Demo with two modes including online PvP and practice modes. But a date for that demo hasn't been revealed yet.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is best known for its charismatic heroes who drop unforgettable catchphrases ("yare yare daze…") and perform over-the-top moves as they pummel each other using martial arts and supernatural skills. Now you too can brawl with your favorite characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R! The biggest game ever in the franchise, All Star Battle R brings together 50 characters from every story arc. With special game modes, experience popular battles from each story and see heroes from different universes interact for the first time!

The game introduces a completely revamped and improved version of the fight system first introduced in 2013, upping the tempo with hit stops, dashes, intricate new combos, and an all-new "Support Attack" tag-team battle system. Game modes consist of All-Star Battle Mode, Arcade Mode, Online Mode, Versus Mode, Practice Mode, and Gallery Mode. The main mode, All-Star Battle Mode, features classic clashes between heroes from prior games in addition to all-new battles, offering more than 100 different battles for players to experience. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R also offers a range of customizable and collectible skins along with unique illustrations that players can unlock and play in Gallery Mode.