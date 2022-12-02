JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Receives Free DLC

Bandai Namco has released a new free DLC for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, the last for the game in 2022. The game has been doing pretty well for itself and even gaining an esports following both online and in person. We wouldn't be shocked to see it make the rounds in 2023 as several major events, if Bandai Namco doesn't make it an official staple of their own events next year. But with that in mind, this expansion is needed as they add two more characters to the mix with Weather Forecast and Father Pucchi (Final). Along with some other additions to help balance out the game and add some fun. We have the notes and trailer for it all below.

The update gives players new fighters from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, adding Weather Forecast and Father Pucchi (Final) to the game's massive roster. Weather Forecast is a mysterious inmate who seeks to restore his memories and can use the weather during battles with his Stands. Father Pucchi (Final) can use abilities linked to gravity to take advantage of his enemies thanks to his evolved See Moon Stand. In addition, an all-new stage themed after JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean completes the immersion for fans who want to experience the anime's newest season in this acclaimed fighting game.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R immerses players in an authentic video game adaptation of the popular anime series that stays true to creator Hirohiko Araki's captivating art style with faithfully recreated character expressions, "Stand" special move cut-scenes, and intense battles delivered with stunningly vibrant detail. The game brings together a massive roster of over fifty characters from every story arc in the JoJo's franchise anime series, where players can experience popular battles from each story and see heroes from different universes interact for the first time.