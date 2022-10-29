JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R Shows Off New DLC

Bandai Namco has shown off the first official DLC for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R as Risotto Nero is on the way. The team revealed that Risotto Nero will be coming to the game, complete with moves and lines from the series that will make fans squeal with delight. The DLC can be purchased separately on its own for $5, or it can be included in the season pass, which is going for $20. The DLC comes with a new update, which we have the dev notes for it below.

"Additional Attacks on Downed Opponents

The amount of damage when attacking a downed opponent has been adjusted (reduced). To correct the difference in damage from consecutive moves between characters with and without Additional Attacks on Downed Opponents. If the hit is made to hit a character who is not down, the damage will be the same as before.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R Trap Commands

When avoiding traps with Stylish Guard, some command moves remained in effect, so they have been changed to disappear.

・Old Joseph Joester: Coal Tar(↓↙← + ATK)

・Pet Shop: Screech!(↓↘→ + ATK)

・Kosaku Kawajiri: This pebble is a bomb!!(↓↓ + ATK) *Explosions will occur.

・Trish Una: I've turned it soft!(↓↓ + ATK)

・Gyro Zeppelli: Scan(↓↘→ + Style button)

To adjust battle balance, the effects of the following command moves have been adjusted so that when they are avoided with the Stylish Guard, the effects of the following command moves disappear.

Some Characters Dodge

The activation time for dodge has been standardized for all characters.

・Pet Shop

・Iggy

・Hol Horse

・Giorno Giovanna (while Golden Wind Requiem)

・Gyro Zeppeli (while Mounted)

・Diego Brando (while Mounted)

To adjust battle balance, the length of the Stylish Guard has been changed for the following characters.

Restoration/Revive skills

Change the internal processing of Specials which revive by consuming HH gauge. To correct a bug that caused the inability to progress.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R Bind skills

Changed handling of Bind skills that hit while landing on the ground from the air. To correct a bug that caused the same behavior as a hit while landing on the ground."