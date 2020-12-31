JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Is Getting A Moblie Game

Some fun news for fans of the popular anime/manga JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, as the franchise will be getting a mobile title. Tokyo-based developer KLab Inc. revealed this week along with Shanghai-based Shengqu Games that the two have come together and will be making a new mobile title based around the franchise, primarily based around the anime series. The company also released a new website for the game as a temporary placeholder for news and updates about it, with plans to start by distributing both simplified and traditional Chinese versions for Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. According to the company, the title of the game will be 乔乔的奇妙冒险 黄金赞歌 (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Anthem), but an English title has yet to be decided on.

As far as what the game will be about, let's be honest here, it could be about practically anything. While the game itself might confirm to the anime series so that people are more familiar with the look and style of the characters being portrayed, the reality is that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has a lot more lore they could pull from that the anime never touched. The manga ran from 1987 until 2004 with a ton of storylines and plots and even just weird side adventures involving the colorful cast of characters that have nothing to do with the series. Unless you've read the entire manga, it would be pretty easy to pull an adventure or two from those books and produce something that many fans would have no clue about and would feel like a totally original story. But that all kind of hinges on what kind of mobile game they intend to make, which for all we know, could just end up being slots where Dio's face makes you lose all your money.