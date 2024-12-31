Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Carpe Fulgur, EasyGameStation, Recettear, Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale

JRPG Recettear Will Receive An HD Remaster in 2025

Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale will be getting a proper HD Remaster, which will be released sometime in 2025 for JRPG fans to enjoy

Confirmed by Carpe Fulgur's Andrew Dice, new version stays true to the original's spirit.

Manage your shop and traverse dungeons, deciding between market play or adventurous quests.

Enjoy endless gameplay options with varied adventurers and modes like Survival and Endless.

Some fun news for JRPG fans as it was revealed recently that Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale will be getting a remaster that will be released next year. The news came down on the title's Twitter/X account, which was later reposted by translator-publisher Carpe Fulgur founder Andrew Dice, confirming that next year we'll see a proper HD Remaster of the title. The few images released show it's basically going to be a modernized version of the game, but it doesn't appear as if it will branch out took far from the original game. We'll keep an eye on it and see what details emerge, but getting an updated version of the game sounds like a good time!

Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale

Recettear is the story of an item shop, the girl who lives in it, and the fairy who turned her life upside down. Recette Lemongrass finds herself in charge of an item shop built into her house in order to pay back a loan her father took and then skipped out on – and Tear, her newfound fairy "companion," won't take no for an answer! As Recette, you have to decide how you'll get your stock – either through playing the markets in town or going out into the wild with an adventuring friend and thrashing beasts until they give up the goodies – how much to sell things for, what the shop should look like, and how to best go about getting the money Tear needs to pay off the loan. If you can't come up with the money… well, hope you like living in a cardboard box.

Manage all aspects of an item shop – from stock to interior design!

Explore randomized dungeons – never quite the same twice!

Multiple adventurers to choose from when dungeon diving – no two play the same!

Plenty to do after beating the game – challenge yourself with Survival Mode or play to your heart's delight in Endless Mode!

Engaging story, localized by Carpe Fulgur – get to know the people of Pensee!

